Julia Grabher - Nuria Párrizas
J. Grabher vs N. Párrizas | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Country Time Club
Not started
J. Grabher
N. Párrizas (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview
JuliaGrabher
Austria
- WTA ranking145
- WTA points426
- Age26
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
NuriaPárrizas
Spain
- WTA ranking54
- WTA points1032
- Age31
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Grabher
N. Párrizas
Related matches
