Sara Errani - Elisabetta Cocciaretto
S. Errani vs E. Cocciaretto | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Errani
E. Cocciaretto
19/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
SaraErrani
Italy
- WTA ranking127
- WTA points500
- Age35
- Height1.64m
- Weight-
ElisabettaCocciaretto
Italy
- WTA ranking111
- WTA points601
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Errani
E. Cocciaretto
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010