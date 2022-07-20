Zhang Shuai - Jasmine Paolini
S. Zhang vs J. Paolini | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Zhang (3)
J. Paolini
20/07
Players Overview
ShuaiZhang
China
- WTA ranking36
- WTA points1290
- Age33
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
JasminePaolini
Italy
- WTA ranking61
- WTA points904
- Age26
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Zhang
J. Paolini
