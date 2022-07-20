Zhang Shuai - Jasmine Paolini

S. Zhang vs J. Paolini | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Zhang (3)
S. Zhang (3)
J. Paolini
J. Paolini
20/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1290
  • Age33
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Jasmine-Paolini-headshot
JasminePaolini
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking61
  • WTA points904
  • Age26
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
Jasmine-Paolini-headshot
JasminePaolini
Italy
Italy
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Zhang

J. Paolini

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

A. Bondár (7)
A. Bondár (7)
P. Udvardy
P. Udvardy
20/07
I. Begu (6)
I. Begu (6)
O. Dodin
O. Dodin
20/07
L. Jeanjean
L. Jeanjean
S. Sorribes (4)
S. Sorribes (4)
20/07
L. Bronzetti
L. Bronzetti
20/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Zhang Shuai vs Jasmine Paolini

WTA Palermo - 20 July 2022

Follow the WTA Palermo Tennis match between Zhang Shuai and Jasmine Paolini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 20 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Palermo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.