Cori Gauff has won the the inaugural Emilia-Romagna Open with a 6-1, 6-3 win over China's Qiang Wang.

It marked an important achievement in Gauff's career as she wins her first singles tournament on clay ahead of the French Open which gets underway in May.

Gauff only dropped one set in the whole tournament, coming in the semi-final against Katerina Sinakova, but she had little trouble overcoming Wang in the first ever meeting between the two on the WTA tour.

The American served well in her opening set and successfully defended against all four break point she faced in the contest.

Gauff hit 21 winners compared to Wang's 11 with the 29-year-old simply unable to keep up with her opponent 12 years younger than her.

