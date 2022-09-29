Maria Sakkari - Danka Kovinic
M. Sakkari vs D. Kovinic | Parma Ladies Open
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 29.09.2022 | President Tennis Club
Not started
M. Sakkari (1)
D. Kovinic
from 23:00
Players Overview
MariaSakkari
Greece
- WTA ranking7
- WTA points3176
- Age27
- Height1.72m
- Weight-
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
- WTA ranking78
- WTA points755
- Age27
- Height1.69m
- Weight67kg
Statistics
M. Sakkari
D. Kovinic
Women's Singles / Semifinal
