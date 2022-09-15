Ana Bogdan - Beatriz Haddad Maia
A. Bogdan vs B. Haddad Maia | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 15.09.2022 | ŠRC Marina Portorož
Not started
A. Bogdan
B. Haddad Maia (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
AnaBogdan
Romania
- WTA ranking65
- WTA points887
- Age29
- Height1.71m
- Weight-
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
- WTA ranking18
- WTA points2238
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Bogdan
B. Haddad Maia
Women's Singles / Quarter-final
