Ekaterina Alexandrova - Lesia Tsurenko

E. Alexandrova vs L. Tsurenko | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 14.09.2022 | Court 1
Not started
E. Alexandrova (5)
E. Alexandrova (5)
L. Tsurenko
L. Tsurenko
14/09
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Ekaterina-Alexandrova-headshot
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking24
  • WTA points1750
  • Age27
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Lesia-Tsurenko-headshot
LesiaTsurenko
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking92
  • WTA points679
  • Age33
  • Height1.74m
  • Weight65kg

Statistics

Recent matches

E. Alexandrova

L. Tsurenko

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

T. Martincová
T. Martincová
E. Rybakina (3)
E. Rybakina (3)
14/09
A. Bogdan
A. Bogdan
14/09
C. Bucsa
C. Bucsa
B. Haddad Maia (2)
B. Haddad Maia (2)
14/09
E. Raducanu (1)
E. Raducanu (1)
A. Friedsam
A. Friedsam
14/09
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

Latest news

WTA Portorož

Raducanu ‘really happy’ with ‘fighting’ spirit in first win after US Open exit

Yesterday at 19:51

LIVE MATCH: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lesia Tsurenko

WTA Portorož - 14 September 2022

Follow the WTA Portorož Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Lesia Tsurenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 14 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Portorož results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.