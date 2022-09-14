Emma Raducanu - Anna-Lena Friedsam

E. Raducanu vs A. Friedsam | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 14.09.2022 | ŠRC Marina Portorož
Not started
E. Raducanu (1)
E. Raducanu (1)
A. Friedsam
A. Friedsam
from 23:00
Players Overview

Emma-Raducanu-headshot
EmmaRaducanu
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking83
  • WTA points726
  • Age19
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Anna-Lena-Friedsam-headshot
Anna-LenaFriedsam
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking213
  • WTA points305
  • Age28
  • Height1.74m
  • Weight-

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

E. Alexandrova (5)
E. Alexandrova (5)
1
L. Tsurenko
L. Tsurenko
2
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
E. Rybakina (3)
E. Rybakina (3)
from 10:00
A. Bogdan
A. Bogdan
T. Zidanšek
T. Zidanšek
from 10:00
C. Bucsa
C. Bucsa
B. Haddad Maia (2)
B. Haddad Maia (2)
from 18:00
