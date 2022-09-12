Emma Raducanu says she was “really happy” with her performance at the Slovenia Open as she won her first match since exiting the US Open.

Raducanu beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2 5-3, as her opponent retired in what was likely to be the final game of the match.

The teenager outplayed Yastremska as she broke the Ukrainian three times in the first set and continued her form into the second.

Yastremska put up a tougher fight but was broken again with Raducanu set for victory. But, the match ended early at 5-3 to Raducanu in the second set when Yastremska called for a trainer due to a wrist issue and retired.

“Nobody wants to win due to a retirement,” said Raducanu. “Dayana is an extremely ferocious competitor. So I knew it was going to be a tough match going in.

“I'm really happy with the way that I stayed in the points and was fighting the whole way through. So I’m happy to be into the next round.”

Raducanu will next play on Wednesday against Elizabeth Mandlik or Anna-Lena Friedsam.

The start of a new chapter for Raducanu

Raducanu has dropped to world No. 83 after losing nearly all of her 2000 points that she scored by winning the 2021 US Open.

The Slovenia Open is a WTA 250 event, meaning 250 points are awarded to the champion, and Raducanu is the top seed.

Second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia also won her first round match and will be one of the biggest threats this week to Raducanu.

Alize Cornet, who beat Raducanu at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago, is also in the tournament.

