Jodie Burrage - Aleksandra Krunic

J. Burrage vs A. Krunic | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.09.2022 | Court 1
Not started
J. Burrage
J. Burrage
A. Krunic
A. Krunic
13/09
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Jodie-Burrage-headshot
JodieBurrage
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking151
  • WTA points411
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Aleksandra-Krunic-headshot
AleksandraKrunic
Serbia
Serbia
  • WTA ranking75
  • WTA points780
  • Age29
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Burrage

A. Krunic

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

E. Raducanu (1)
E. Raducanu (1)
6
5
D. Yastremska
D. Yastremska
2
3
E. Mandlik
E. Mandlik
A. Friedsam
A. Friedsam
13/09
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
D. Parry
D. Parry
13/09
J. Paolini
J. Paolini
T. Wurth
T. Wurth
13/09
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Jodie Burrage vs Aleksandra Krunic

WTA Portorož - 13 September 2022

Follow the WTA Portorož Tennis match between Jodie Burrage and Aleksandra Krunic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 13 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Portorož results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.