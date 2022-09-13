Lesia Tsurenko - Gabriela Ruse

L. Tsurenko vs G. Ruse | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.09.2022 | Court 2
Not started
L. Tsurenko
L. Tsurenko
G. Ruse
G. Ruse
13/09
Players Overview

Lesia-Tsurenko-headshot
LesiaTsurenko
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking92
  • WTA points679
  • Age33
  • Height1.74m
  • Weight65kg
Gabriela-Ruse-headshot
GabrielaRuse
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking96
  • WTA points656
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lesia-Tsurenko-headshot
LesiaTsurenko
Ukraine
Ukraine
Gabriela-Ruse-headshot
GabrielaRuse
Romania
Romania
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

L. Tsurenko

G. Ruse

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Lesia Tsurenko vs Gabriela Ruse

WTA Portorož - 13 September 2022

Follow the WTA Portorož Tennis match between Lesia Tsurenko and Gabriela Ruse live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 13 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Portorož results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

