Lesia Tsurenko - Gabriela Ruse
L. Tsurenko vs G. Ruse | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.09.2022 | Court 2
Not started
L. Tsurenko
G. Ruse
13/09
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LesiaTsurenko
Ukraine
- WTA ranking92
- WTA points679
- Age33
- Height1.74m
- Weight65kg
GabrielaRuse
Romania
- WTA ranking96
- WTA points656
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
L. Tsurenko
G. Ruse
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10365
|2
|5090
|3
|4300
|4
|3980
|5
|3501