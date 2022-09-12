Claire Liu - Anastasia Potapova

C. Liu vs A. Potapova | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.09.2022 | Court 1
Not started
C. Liu
C. Liu
A. Potapova (9)
A. Potapova (9)
from 10:00
Players Overview

Claire-Liu-headshot
ClaireLiu
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking82
  • WTA points730
  • Age22
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Anastasia-Potapova-headshot
AnastasiaPotapova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking52
  • WTA points1066
  • Age21
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Liu

A. Potapova

13/09
LIVE MATCH: Claire Liu vs Anastasia Potapova

WTA Portorož - 12 September 2022

Follow the WTA Portorož Tennis match between Claire Liu and Anastasia Potapova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 12 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Portorož results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

