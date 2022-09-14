Cristina Bucsa - Beatriz Haddad Maia

C. Bucsa vs B. Haddad Maia | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 14.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
C. Bucsa
C. Bucsa
B. Haddad Maia (2)
B. Haddad Maia (2)
14/09
Players Overview

Cristina-Bucsa-headshot
Cristina
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking110
  • WTA points553
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
Beatriz
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking18
  • WTA points2238
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Bucsa

B. Haddad Maia

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

E. Alexandrova (5)
E. Alexandrova (5)
L. Tsurenko
L. Tsurenko
14/09
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
E. Rybakina (3)
E. Rybakina (3)
14/09
A. Bogdan
A. Bogdan
14/09
E. Raducanu (1)
E. Raducanu (1)
A. Friedsam
A. Friedsam
14/09
LIVE MATCH: Cristina Bucsa vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

WTA Portorož - 14 September 2022

