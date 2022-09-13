Laura Siegemund - Elena Rybakina

L. Siegemund vs E. Rybakina | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
E. Rybakina (3)
E. Rybakina (3)
13/09
Players Overview

Laura-Siegemund-headshot
LauraSiegemund
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking173
  • WTA points366
  • Age34
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-
Elena-Rybakina-headshot
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking25
  • WTA points1730
  • Age23
  • Height1.84m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Laura-Siegemund-headshot
LauraSiegemund
Germany
Germany
Elena-Rybakina-headshot
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1

Wins

3 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

L. Siegemund

E. Rybakina

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Laura Siegemund vs Elena Rybakina

WTA Portorož - 13 September 2022

Follow the WTA Portorož Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 13 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Portorož results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.