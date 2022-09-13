Laura Siegemund - Elena Rybakina
L. Siegemund vs E. Rybakina | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
L. Siegemund
E. Rybakina (3)
13/09
Players Overview
LauraSiegemund
Germany
- WTA ranking173
- WTA points366
- Age34
- Height1.68m
- Weight-
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking25
- WTA points1730
- Age23
- Height1.84m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
L. Siegemund
E. Rybakina
