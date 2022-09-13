Tamara Zidanšek - Anastasia Zakharova

T. Zidanšek vs A. Zakharova | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
T. Zidanšek
T. Zidanšek
A. Zakharova
A. Zakharova
13/09
Players Overview

Tamara-Zidanšek-headshot
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenia
Slovenia
  • WTA ranking91
  • WTA points684
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Anastasia-Zakharova-headshot
AnastasiaZakharova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking160
  • WTA points396
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Zidanšek

A. Zakharova

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

E. Raducanu (1)
E. Raducanu (1)
6
5
D. Yastremska
D. Yastremska
2
3
E. Mandlik
E. Mandlik
A. Friedsam
A. Friedsam
13/09
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
D. Parry
D. Parry
13/09
J. Burrage
J. Burrage
A. Krunic
A. Krunic
13/09
LIVE MATCH: Tamara Zidanšek vs Anastasia Zakharova

WTA Portorož - 13 September 2022

Follow the WTA Portorož Tennis match between Tamara Zidanšek and Anastasia Zakharova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 13 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Portorož results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

