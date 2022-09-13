Tamara Zidanšek - Anastasia Zakharova
T. Zidanšek vs A. Zakharova | Portoroz
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
T. Zidanšek
A. Zakharova
13/09
Players Overview
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenia
- WTA ranking91
- WTA points684
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
AnastasiaZakharova
Russia
- WTA ranking160
- WTA points396
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
T. Zidanšek
A. Zakharova
