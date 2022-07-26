Alizé Cornet - Anastasia Zakharova
A. Cornet vs A. Zakharova | Prague
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. Cornet (5)
A. Zakharova
26/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AlizéCornet
France
- WTA ranking38
- WTA points1242
- Age32
- Height1.73m
- Weight-
AnastasiaZakharova
Russia
- WTA ranking160
- WTA points390
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Cornet
A. Zakharova
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010