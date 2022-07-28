Magda Linette - Wang Qiang
M. Linette vs Q. Wang | Prague
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 28.07.2022 | TK Sparta Praha
Not started
M. Linette
Q. Wang
from 23:00
Players Overview
MagdaLinette
Poland
- WTA ranking68
- WTA points856
- Age30
- Height1.71m
- Weight-
QiangWang
China
- WTA ranking141
- WTA points442
- Age30
- Height1.72m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
M. Linette
Q. Wang
