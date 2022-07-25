Marie Bouzková - Sinja Kraus

M. Bouzková vs S. Kraus | Prague
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
M. Bouzková (8)
M. Bouzková (8)
S. Kraus
S. Kraus
25/07
Players Overview

Marie-Bouzková-headshot
MarieBouzková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking64
  • WTA points874
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Sinja-Kraus-headshot
SinjaKraus
Austria
Austria
  • WTA ranking212
  • WTA points310
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Bouzková

S. Kraus

LIVE MATCH: Marie Bouzková vs Sinja Kraus

WTA Prague - 25 July 2022

Follow the WTA Prague Tennis match between Marie Bouzková and Sinja Kraus live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Prague results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

