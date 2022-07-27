Zhu Lin - Anastasia Potapova
L. Zhu vs A. Potapova | Prague
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 27.07.2022 | TK Sparta Praha
Not started
L. Zhu
A. Potapova (7)
from 23:00
Players Overview
LinZhu
China
- WTA ranking100
- WTA points649
- Age28
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
AnastasiaPotapova
Russia
- WTA ranking59
- WTA points971
- Age21
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
L. Zhu
A. Potapova
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010