Johanna Konta’s disappointing season continued as she was beaten in straight sets by Jelena Ostapenko in her opening match at the Italian Open.

British No 1 Konta has only managed three wins this year and lost 6-3 6-1 against Ostapenko in just over an hour.

She is not scheduled to be in action again until Roland-Garros.

WTA Rome 'I'll be ready' - What to expect from Serena at the Italian Open 11 HOURS AGO

Konta struggled to get into the match, which had been delayed due to rain, as she was broken twice in the opening three games.

Ostapenko clinched the first set and then raced into a 4-0 lead in the second as she booked her place in the third round.

Garbine Muguruza eased through with a 6-1 6-2 win over Patricia Maria Tig while Angelique Kerber won 6-2 7-5 against Alize Cornet.

Madison Keys beat fellow American Sloane Stephens in three sets in a rematch of the 2017 US Open final.

Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka are all in action on Wednesday.

Williams plays her first match in two months against Nadia Podoroska, Barty plays Yaroslava Shvedova and Osaka faces Jessica Pegula.

Tokyo 2020 'So much to think about' - Williams, Osaka unsure about Olympics YESTERDAY AT 17:30