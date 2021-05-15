Iga Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 6-2 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Polish player, the current French Open champion, secured a straight-sets victory over her more experienced rival in just over an hour and a half, as she showed the best form of her tournament so far.

Swiatek will be back in action later today in the semi-final, when she takes on fellow teenager, 17-year-old United States player Coco Gauff.

WTA Rome Barty powers past Kudermetova to reach Rome quarter-finals YESTERDAY AT 13:43

In the day’s first semi-final, Karolina Pliskova will face Petra Martic to decide the first final berth.

Trailblazers - The inspiring story of Serena Williams

WTA Stuttgart Barty enjoys birthday victory comeback over Svitolina to reach Stuttgart final 24/04/2021 AT 16:40