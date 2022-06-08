A. Van Uytvanck vs E. Mertens | Rosmalen
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 08.06.2022 | Autotron Rosmalen
Not started
A. Van Uytvanck
A. Van Uytvanck
E. Mertens (8)
E. Mertens (8)
from 23:00
Alison Van Uytvanck - Elise Mertens

Players Overview

Alison-Van Uytvanck-headshot
AlisonVan Uytvanck
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking46
  • WTA points1205
  • Age28
  • Height1.73m
  • Weight-
Elise-Mertens-headshot
EliseMertens
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking29
  • WTA points1615
  • Age26
  • Height1.79m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alison-Van Uytvanck-headshot
AlisonVan Uytvanck
Belgium
Belgium
Elise-Mertens-headshot
EliseMertens
Belgium
Belgium
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Van Uytvanck

E. Mertens

