S. Rogers vs K. Flipkens | Rosmalen
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 09.06.2022 | Autotron Rosmalen
Not started
S. Rogers
S. Rogers
K. Flipkens
K. Flipkens
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Shelby Rogers - Kirsten Flipkens

Players Overview

Shelby-Rogers-headshot
ShelbyRogers
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking42
  • WTA points1237
  • Age29
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight70kg
Kirsten-Flipkens-headshot
KirstenFlipkens
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age36
  • Height1.65m
  • Weight59kg

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Rogers

K. Flipkens

Related matches

Women's Singles / Quarter-final

A. Sabalenka (1)
A. Sabalenka (1)
A. Van Uytvanck
A. Van Uytvanck
from 23:00
C. McNally (Q)
C. McNally (Q)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Shelby Rogers vs Kirsten Flipkens

WTA Rosmalen - 9 June 2022

Follow the WTA Rosmalen Tennis match between Shelby Rogers and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 9 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Rosmalen results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.