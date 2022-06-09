S. Rogers vs K. Flipkens | Rosmalen
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 09.06.2022 | Autotron Rosmalen
Not started
S. Rogers
K. Flipkens
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Shelby Rogers - Kirsten Flipkens
Players Overview
ShelbyRogers
United States
- WTA ranking42
- WTA points1237
- Age29
- Height1.75m
- Weight70kg
KirstenFlipkens
Belgium
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age36
- Height1.65m
- Weight59kg
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Rogers
K. Flipkens
Related matches
Women's Singles / Quarter-final
Advertisement
Ad