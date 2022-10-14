-

| San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 14.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Not started
-
-
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-
tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Related matches

Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10485
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

Latest news

WTA San Diego

Swiatek beats Qinwen to set up Gauff showdown in San Diego

9 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: vs

WTA San Diego - 14 October 2022

Follow the WTA San Diego Tennis match between and live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 14 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Diego results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.