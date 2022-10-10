CoCo Vandeweghe - Sofia Kenin
C. Vandeweghe vs S. Kenin | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 10.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Not started
C. Vandeweghe
S. Kenin
from 19:30
Players Overview
CoCoVandeweghe
United States
- WTA ranking143
- WTA points434
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight70kg
SofiaKenin
United States
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age23
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
C. Vandeweghe
S. Kenin
