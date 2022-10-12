Elena Rybakina - Garbiñe Muguruza

E. Rybakina vs G. Muguruza | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.10.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
G. Muguruza
G. Muguruza
12/10
Players Overview

Elena-Rybakina-headshot
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking26
  • WTA points1810
  • Age23
  • Height1.84m
  • Weight-
Garbiñe-Muguruza-headshot
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking13
  • WTA points2406
  • Age29
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elena-Rybakina-headshot
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Garbiñe-Muguruza-headshot
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
Spain
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

E. Rybakina

G. Muguruza

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10485
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

LIVE MATCH: Elena Rybakina vs Garbiñe Muguruza

WTA San Diego - 12 October 2022

Follow the WTA San Diego Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Garbiñe Muguruza live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 12 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Diego results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

