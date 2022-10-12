Iga Swiatek - Zheng Qinwen

I. Swiatek vs Q. Zheng | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
Q. Zheng
Q. Zheng
from 23:00
Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points10485
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
China
China
  • WTA ranking28
  • WTA points1602
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
China
China
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

I. Swiatek

Q. Zheng

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10485
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

