Jessica Pegula - CoCo Vandeweghe

J. Pegula vs C. Vandeweghe | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 13.10.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
J. Pegula (4)
J. Pegula (4)
C. Vandeweghe
C. Vandeweghe
13/10
Players Overview

Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking6
  • WTA points3447
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
CoCo-Vandeweghe-headshot
CoCoVandeweghe
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking143
  • WTA points434
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

J. Pegula

C. Vandeweghe

LIVE MATCH: Jessica Pegula vs CoCo Vandeweghe

WTA San Diego - 13 October 2022

Follow the WTA San Diego Tennis match between Jessica Pegula and CoCo Vandeweghe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 13 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Diego results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

