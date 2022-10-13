Jessica Pegula - CoCo Vandeweghe
J. Pegula vs C. Vandeweghe | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 13.10.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
J. Pegula (4)
C. Vandeweghe
13/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking6
- WTA points3447
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
CoCoVandeweghe
United States
- WTA ranking143
- WTA points434
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight70kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
J. Pegula
C. Vandeweghe
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10485
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470