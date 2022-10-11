Leylah Fernandez - Daria Kasatkina

L. Fernandez vs D. Kasatkina | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Hologic Court 2
Not started
L. Fernandez
L. Fernandez
D. Kasatkina (8)
D. Kasatkina (8)
11/10
Players Overview

Leylah-Fernandez-headshot
LeylahFernandez
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking39
  • WTA points1310
  • Age20
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-
Daria-Kasatkina-headshot
DariaKasatkina
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2895
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leylah-Fernandez-headshot
LeylahFernandez
Canada
Canada
Daria-Kasatkina-headshot
DariaKasatkina
Russia
Russia
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

L. Fernandez

D. Kasatkina

