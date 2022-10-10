Madison Keys - Ellen Perez
M. Keys vs E. Perez | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 10.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Not started
M. Keys
E. Perez
from 19:30
Players Overview
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking18
- WTA points2248
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
EllenPerez
Australia
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age27
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Keys
E. Perez
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10485
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470