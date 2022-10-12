Louisa Chirico - Paula Badosa
L. Chirico vs P. Badosa | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Not started
L. Chirico
P. Badosa (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LouisaChirico
United States
- WTA ranking196
- WTA points339
- Age26
- Height1.75m
- Weight64kg
PaulaBadosa
Spain
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points3934
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Chirico
P. Badosa
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10485
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470