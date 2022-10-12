Louisa Chirico - Paula Badosa

L. Chirico vs P. Badosa | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Not started
L. Chirico
L. Chirico
P. Badosa (2)
P. Badosa (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Louisa-Chirico-headshot
LouisaChirico
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking196
  • WTA points339
  • Age26
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight64kg
Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking4
  • WTA points3934
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Louisa-Chirico-headshot
LouisaChirico
United States
United States
Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

L. Chirico

P. Badosa

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10485
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

