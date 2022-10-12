Madison Keys - Daria Kasatkina

M. Keys vs D. Kasatkina | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Not started
M. Keys
M. Keys
D. Kasatkina (8)
D. Kasatkina (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking18
  • WTA points2248
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg
Daria-Kasatkina-headshot
DariaKasatkina
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2895
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Keys

D. Kasatkina

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10485
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

LIVE MATCH: Madison Keys vs Daria Kasatkina

WTA San Diego - 12 October 2022

