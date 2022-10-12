Madison Keys - Daria Kasatkina
M. Keys vs D. Kasatkina | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Barnes Tennis Center
Not started
M. Keys
D. Kasatkina (8)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking18
- WTA points2248
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
DariaKasatkina
Russia
- WTA ranking11
- WTA points2895
- Age25
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Keys
D. Kasatkina
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10485
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470