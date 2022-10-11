Maria Sakkari - Donna Vekic

M. Sakkari vs D. Vekic | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
M. Sakkari (5)
M. Sakkari (5)
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
11/10
Players Overview

Maria-Sakkari-headshot
MariaSakkari
Greece
Greece
  • WTA ranking7
  • WTA points3355
  • Age27
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight-
Donna-Vekic-headshot
DonnaVekic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking77
  • WTA points774
  • Age26
  • Height1.79m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Maria-Sakkari-headshot
MariaSakkari
Greece
Greece
Donna-Vekic-headshot
DonnaVekic
Croatia
Croatia
1

Wins

4 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

M. Sakkari

D. Vekic

LIVE MATCH: Maria Sakkari vs Donna Vekic

WTA San Diego - 11 October 2022

Follow the WTA San Diego Tennis match between Maria Sakkari and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 11 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Diego results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

