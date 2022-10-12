LIVE MATCH: Robin Montgomery vs Cori Gauff

WTA San Diego - 12 October 2022

Follow the WTA San Diego Tennis match between Robin Montgomery and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 12 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Diego results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.