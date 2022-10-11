Veronika Kudermetova - Sloane Stephens

V. Kudermetova vs S. Stephens | San Diego Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Stadium Court
Not started
V. Kudermetova
V. Kudermetova
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
11/10
Players Overview

Veronika-Kudermetova-headshot
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking12
  • WTA points2571
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking52
  • WTA points1035
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Veronika-Kudermetova-headshot
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
Russia
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

V. Kudermetova

S. Stephens

