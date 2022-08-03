Claire Liu - Veronika Kudermetova
C. Liu vs V. Kudermetova | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | Spartan Tennis Complex
Not started
C. Liu
V. Kudermetova (9)
from 23:00
Players Overview
ClaireLiu
United States
- WTA ranking79
- WTA points757
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
- WTA ranking19
- WTA points2090
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
C. Liu
V. Kudermetova
