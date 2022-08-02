Cori Gauff - Anhelina Kalinina
C. Gauff vs A. Kalinina | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
C. Gauff (6)
A. Kalinina
from 18:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CoriGauff
United States
- WTA ranking11
- WTA points2647
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
AnhelinaKalinina
Ukraine
- WTA ranking52
- WTA points1091
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Gauff
A. Kalinina
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010