Cori Gauff - Anhelina Kalinina

C. Gauff vs A. Kalinina | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
C. Gauff (6)
C. Gauff (6)
A. Kalinina
A. Kalinina
from 18:00
Players Overview

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2647
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Anhelina-Kalinina-headshot
AnhelinaKalinina
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking52
  • WTA points1091
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Gauff

A. Kalinina

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Cori Gauff vs Anhelina Kalinina

WTA San Jose - 2 August 2022

Follow the WTA San Jose Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Anhelina Kalinina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 2 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Jose results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.