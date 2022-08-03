Cori Gauff - Naomi Osaka
C. Gauff vs N. Osaka | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | Spartan Tennis Complex
Not started
C. Gauff (6)
N. Osaka
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CoriGauff
United States
- WTA ranking11
- WTA points2647
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
NaomiOsaka
Japan
- WTA ranking41
- WTA points1235
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
C. Gauff
N. Osaka
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010