Cori Gauff - Naomi Osaka

C. Gauff vs N. Osaka | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | Spartan Tennis Complex
Not started
C. Gauff (6)
C. Gauff (6)
N. Osaka
N. Osaka
from 23:00
Players Overview

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2647
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Naomi-Osaka-headshot
NaomiOsaka
Japan
Japan
  • WTA ranking41
  • WTA points1235
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
Naomi-Osaka-headshot
NaomiOsaka
Japan
Japan
1

Wins

3 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

C. Gauff

N. Osaka

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

Latest news

WTA San Jose

Osaka survives Zheng challenge to set up second round Gauff meeting in San Jose

10 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Cori Gauff vs Naomi Osaka

WTA San Jose - 3 August 2022

Follow the WTA San Jose Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Jose results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.