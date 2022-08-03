Daria Kasatkina - Taylor Townsend

D. Kasatkina vs T. Townsend | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
D. Kasatkina (7)
D. Kasatkina (7)
T. Townsend
T. Townsend
from 19:00
Players Overview

Daria-Kasatkina-headshot
DariaKasatkina
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking12
  • WTA points2635
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Taylor-Townsend-headshot
TaylorTownsend
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age26
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight77kg

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Kasatkina

T. Townsend

LIVE MATCH: Daria Kasatkina vs Taylor Townsend

WTA San Jose - 3 August 2022

Follow the WTA San Jose Tennis match between Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Townsend live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 3 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Jose results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

