| San Jose
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 05.08.2022 | Spartan Tennis Complex
Not started
from 23:00
tbc
tbc
Women's Singles / Semifinal

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

Latest news

WTA San Jose

Gauff overcomes resilient Osaka to reach quarter-finals at San Jose

10 hours ago

WTA San Jose

Osaka survives Zheng challenge to set up second round Gauff meeting in San Jose

03/08/2022 at 07:50

WTA San Jose - 5 August 2022

Follow the WTA San Jose Tennis match between and live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Jose results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

