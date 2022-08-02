Beatriz Haddad Maia - Claire Liu

B. Haddad Maia vs C. Liu | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
C. Liu
C. Liu
from 18:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking25
  • WTA points1782
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg
Claire-Liu-headshot
ClaireLiu
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking79
  • WTA points757
  • Age22
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Haddad Maia

C. Liu

Related matches

D. Kasatkina (7)
D. Kasatkina (7)
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
from 03:00
E. Mandlik
E. Mandlik
A. Riske-Amritraj
A. Riske-Amritraj
from 03:00
S. Rogers
S. Rogers
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
from 18:00
C. Giorgi
C. Giorgi
V. Kudermetova (9)
V. Kudermetova (9)
from 18:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Claire Liu

WTA San Jose - 2 August 2022

Follow the WTA San Jose Tennis match between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Claire Liu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 2 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Jose results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.