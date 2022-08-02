Kayla Day - Caroline Dolehide
K. Day vs C. Dolehide | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
K. Day
C. Dolehide
from 18:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
KaylaDay
United States
- WTA ranking230
- WTA points290
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
CarolineDolehide
United States
- WTA ranking168
- WTA points380
- Age23
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
K. Day
C. Dolehide
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010