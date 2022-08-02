Shelby Rogers - Bianca Andreescu
S. Rogers vs B. Andreescu | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
S. Rogers
B. Andreescu
from 18:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
ShelbyRogers
United States
- WTA ranking45
- WTA points1179
- Age29
- Height1.75m
- Weight70kg
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
- WTA ranking54
- WTA points1082
- Age22
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Rogers
B. Andreescu
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010