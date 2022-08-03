Maria Sakkari - Shelby Rogers
M. Sakkari vs S. Rogers | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | Spartan Tennis Complex
Not started
M. Sakkari (1)
S. Rogers
from 23:00
Players Overview
MariaSakkari
Greece
- WTA ranking3
- WTA points4190
- Age27
- Height1.72m
- Weight-
ShelbyRogers
United States
- WTA ranking45
- WTA points1179
- Age29
- Height1.75m
- Weight70kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
M. Sakkari
S. Rogers
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010