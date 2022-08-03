Maria Sakkari - Shelby Rogers

M. Sakkari vs S. Rogers | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | Spartan Tennis Complex
Not started
M. Sakkari (1)
M. Sakkari (1)
S. Rogers
S. Rogers
from 23:00
Players Overview

Maria-Sakkari-headshot
MariaSakkari
Greece
Greece
  • WTA ranking3
  • WTA points4190
  • Age27
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight-
Shelby-Rogers-headshot
ShelbyRogers
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking45
  • WTA points1179
  • Age29
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

M. Sakkari

S. Rogers

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

Latest news

WTA San Jose

LIVE MATCH: Maria Sakkari vs Shelby Rogers

WTA San Jose - 3 August 2022

