Ons Jabeur - Madison Keys

O. Jabeur vs M. Keys | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 04.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
O. Jabeur (3)
M. Keys
04/08
Players Overview

Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking5
  • WTA points4010
  • Age27
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-
Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking27
  • WTA points1725
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

O. Jabeur

M. Keys

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Ons Jabeur vs Madison Keys

WTA San Jose - 4 August 2022

Follow the WTA San Jose Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 4 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Jose results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.