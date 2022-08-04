Ons Jabeur - Madison Keys
O. Jabeur vs M. Keys | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 04.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
O. Jabeur (3)
M. Keys
04/08
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
- WTA ranking5
- WTA points4010
- Age27
- Height1.67m
- Weight-
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking27
- WTA points1725
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
O. Jabeur
M. Keys
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010