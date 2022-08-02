Taylor Townsend - Storm Sanders

T. Townsend vs S. Sanders | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Spartan Tennis Complex
Not started
T. Townsend
T. Townsend
S. Sanders
S. Sanders
02/08
Players Overview

Taylor-Townsend-headshot
TaylorTownsend
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age26
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight77kg
Storm-Sanders-headshot
StormSanders
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking279
  • WTA points225
  • Age27
  • Height1.66m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Townsend

S. Sanders

Related matches

A. Krueger
A. Krueger
A. Anisimova
A. Anisimova
from 18:00
K. Boulter
K. Boulter
K. Plíšková (8)
K. Plíšková (8)
from 18:00
D. Kasatkina (7)
D. Kasatkina (7)
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
02/08
E. Mandlik
E. Mandlik
A. Riske-Amritraj
A. Riske-Amritraj
02/08
LIVE MATCH: Taylor Townsend vs Storm Sanders

WTA San Jose - 2 August 2022

Follow the WTA San Jose Tennis match between Taylor Townsend and Storm Sanders live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 2 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Jose results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season's hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.