Zhang Shuai - Madison Keys
S. Zhang vs M. Keys | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Spartan Tennis Complex
Not started
S. Zhang
M. Keys
02/08
Players Overview
ShuaiZhang
China
- WTA ranking40
- WTA points1240
- Age33
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking27
- WTA points1725
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
4
Wins
5 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
S. Zhang
M. Keys
