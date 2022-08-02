Zhang Shuai - Madison Keys

S. Zhang vs M. Keys | San Jose
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 02.08.2022 | Spartan Tennis Complex
Not started
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
M. Keys
M. Keys
02/08
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
  • WTA ranking40
  • WTA points1240
  • Age33
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking27
  • WTA points1725
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
4

Wins

5 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

S. Zhang

M. Keys

Related matches

A. Krueger
A. Krueger
A. Anisimova
A. Anisimova
from 18:00
K. Boulter
K. Boulter
K. Plíšková (8)
K. Plíšková (8)
from 18:00
D. Kasatkina (7)
D. Kasatkina (7)
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
02/08
E. Mandlik
E. Mandlik
A. Riske-Amritraj
A. Riske-Amritraj
02/08
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Zhang Shuai vs Madison Keys

WTA San Jose - 2 August 2022

Follow the WTA San Jose Tennis match between Zhang Shuai and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 2 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA San Jose results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.