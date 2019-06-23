Kenin downs Bencic to pick up Mallorca title

Kenin, the seventh seed, triumphed 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 and continues her good firm, having reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time at Roland Garros last month, including an eye-catching win over Serena Williams.

Kenin was forced to dig deep in the second set, being forced to save three championship points at 6-4 before eventually emerging victorious in a two hour and 42 minute marathon.

"This is such an amazing place. I love coming here," she said after the win.

"This is my special tournament and I look forward to coming back here in many years to come."

Kenin has enjoyed a breakout year. She claimed her first career title against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in Hobart and defeated fourth seed Elise Mertens and second seed Anastasija Sevastova in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.