WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Bogdan VS K.Ahn

18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Ana Bogdan - Kristie Ahn

WTA Seoul - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ana Bogdan and Kristie Ahn live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ana Bogdan
Ana
Bogdan
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
143
Kristie Ahn
Kristie
Ahn
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
93
