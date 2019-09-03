WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Bogdan VS K.Ahn
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ana Bogdan - Kristie Ahn
WTA Seoul - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ana Bogdan and Kristie Ahn live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ana
Bogdan
Bogdan
Romania
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age26
WTA ranking143
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
1
A.Bogdan
✓
6
3
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
A.Bogdan
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
✓
6
6
H.Dart
3
1
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
3
65
D.Jakupovic
✓
6
77
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
✓
5
77
7
A.Bogdan
7
64
5
View more matches
Kristie
Ahn
Ahn
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age27
WTA ranking93
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
T.Bacsinszky
0
0
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
K.Ahn
1
1
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
K.Ahn
✓
6
7
J.Ostapenko
3
5
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinskaya
2
3
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more