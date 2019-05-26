WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round

A.Potapova VS N.Han

17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Anastasia Potapova - Na-Lae Han

WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Potapova and Na-Lae Han live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia
Potapova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
75
Previous matches
Na-Lae Han
Na-Lae
Han
KoreaKorea
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
159
Previous matches
