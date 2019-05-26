WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
A.Potapova VS N.Han
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Anastasia Potapova - Na-Lae Han
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Potapova and Na-Lae Han live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Potapova
Potapova
Russia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking75
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
Z.Hives✓
64
6
6
A.Potapova
77
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
6
2
4
C.Gauff✓
3
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková✓
6
3
A.Potapova
0
0
A
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
6
4
2
A.Potapova✓
4
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
B.Bencic✓
6
6
A.Potapova
2
1
Na-Lae
Han
Han
Korea
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age27
WTA ranking159
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Jakupovic✓
3
6
6
N.Han
6
4
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
S.Sorribes✓
6
6
N.Han
1
2
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
N.Han✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
4
4
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
C.Giorgi✓
6
6
N.Han
3
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
N.Han
3
1
R.Ozaki✓
6
6
